Ford recalls nearly 2 million Explorers over trim part that could detach, create road hazard

NHTSA says part on 2011-2019 Explorers could fly off, ‘increasing the risk of a crash’

Ford has issued a recall of nearly 2 million of its Explorer SUVs over concerns that a piece of exterior trim located near their windshields could detach and create a road hazard for other drivers.  

The recall affects around 1.9 million Explorers between model years 2011 and 2019.  

"An A-pillar exterior trim part that detaches while driving can create a road hazard for other road users, increasing the risk of a crash," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in documents related to the recall. 

"Some of the exterior A-pillar applique trim clip attachments are not properly engaged due to improper assembly or repair," the NHTSA added. "If this occurs, the A-pillar applique trim, which borders the right and left side of the windshield, may be loose, missing, or become detached." 

Ford Explorers at factory

Workers perform final inspections on vehicles as 2015 Ford Explorers roll off the assembly line at the Chicago Ford Assembly Plant in October 2014. (M. Spencer Green / AP Newsroom)

In a statement to FOX Business, Ford said, "We expect only 5% of the vehicle population to be affected and encourage customers to contact their dealership for an inspection when parts are available.  

"At that point, customers will have free access to mobile repair and pick-up-and-delivery services at participating dealerships," the company added. 

2016 Ford Explorer on display at auto show

The 2016 Ford Explorer is presented during the Los Angeles Auto Show. (Chris Carlson / AP Newsroom)

Letters are expected to be mailed to owners informing them of the recall beginning March 13. 

One document relating to the recall says, "Ford is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to this condition." 

Ford logo

Ford says "We expect only 5% of the vehicle population to be affected" in the Explorer recall. (Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters Photos)

"The customer may visually detect gaps around a loose A-pillar trim or detect an audible rattle and/or excessive wind noise from A-pillar area," it added in another document. 