Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday announced safety recalls impacting its popular F-150 pickup and the Lincoln Continent, as well as the 2019 Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigator.

Continue Reading Below

Ford is recalling nearly 1.48 million F-150s made between 2011 and 2013 due to a transmission problem that could lead to an unintended downshift into first gear. The malfunction has led to at least five accidents. Affected pickups were manufactured in the company’s Dearborn, Mich. and Kansas City assembly plants.

It is also recalling roughly 27,000 Lincoln Continentals due to door latches that do not fully engage, resulting in the doors potentially opening involuntarily while the vehicle is in use. The safety issue has not led to any accidents or injuries, Ford said. The affected luxury cars were manufactured in its Flat Rock, Michigan, assembly plant.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg F FORD MOTOR COMPANY 8.43 -0.03 -0.35%

Along with the recalls, Ford also issued a safety compliance notification for the 2019 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigator for electronic dashboard panels that are blank upon ignition. Overall, the defect impacts as many as 4,200 vehicles in the U.S. The vehicles were manufactured in the Flat Rock and Kentucky plants, as well as its Canadian manufacturing facility.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Ford previously recalled 3,500 of its newly shipped 2019 Ranger pickups, as well as nearly 400,000 F-150s produced between 2015 and 2019.