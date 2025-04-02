Expand / Collapse search
Ford
Published

Ford Motor Company will offer employee pricing to all US shoppers: 'Handshake deal with every American'

The vehicle manufacturer called the new initiative a 'handshake deal with every American'

Auto technician Makenna Enga discusses the automaker's effort to combat the growing shortage of skilled workers on 'Varney & Co.' video

Ford invests $4M in auto technician scholarship program

Auto technician Makenna Enga discusses the automaker's effort to combat the growing shortage of skilled workers on 'Varney & Co.'

U.S. shoppers will be able to save on Ford vehicles this spring through a new initiative called From America, For America.

American consumers will have access to Ford's employee pricing from April 3 through June 2.

This means customers will pay the same amount as Ford's workers, which is below the dealer invoice price, a spokesperson for the automobile manufacturer told Fox News Digital in an email.

FORD UNVEILS ITS FORD HERITAGE FLEET

Car Logos

The Ford car logo pictured in Krakow, Poland, March 23, 2025.  (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We have the retail inventory to do this and a lot of choice for customers that need a vehicle," Ford Motor Company said in a statement.

ANECDOTES OF FORD MOTOR COMPANY, AMERICAN-BASED AUTO MANUFACTURER OF VEHICLES

During this period, shoppers will be able to save on 2024 and 2025 hybrid, plug-in hybrid, diesel and gas-powered Ford and Lincoln vehicles. The deal excludes the 2025 Expedition and Navigator SUVs, the Raptors and Super Duty trucks.

ford dealership

Vehicles on the lot of a Ford auto dealership in Montebello, Calif., April 1, 2025.  (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Electric vehicle shoppers through Ford's Power Promise will also receive a complimentary home charger and standard installation through June 30, according to the announcement.

TRUMP'S 25% AUTO IMPORT TARIFFS: THESE ARE THE MOST IMPACTED MANUFACTURERS

Ford Workers Go On Three Days Strike In Cologne

Ford employees on a three-day strike in Cologne, Germany, April 2, 2025.  (Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ford cited "uncertain times" and the "complexities of a changing economy" as reasons for the campaign's launch.

"For 121 years, we've put our money where our mouth is, assembling vehicles that Americans rely on and supporting American jobs," Ford said in a statement. "Today, we’re proud to announce a new U.S. initiative that's more than just a promotion. It's a handshake deal with every American."