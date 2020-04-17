Expand / Collapse search
Ford

Ford expects $2B quarterly loss after coronavirus fallout

The company is scheduled to report quarterly results on April 28

The Wall Street Journal
Ford Motor Co. said it expects to report a loss of $2 billion for the first quarter as it deals with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The automaker earlier this week said it sees first-quarter revenue of about $34 billion and adjusted losses before interest and taxes of $600 million as it seeks to conserve cash. Analysts polled by FactSet expect adjusted earnings of 2 cents a share on sales of $35.42 billion for the quarter.

The company is scheduled to report quarterly results on April 28. Ford last month withdrew its 2020 financial guidance as the outbreak worsened.

Shares rose 5.7% in premarket trading.