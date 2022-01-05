Expand / Collapse search
Fed's 'wait and see' approach to inflation could be a problem, Laffer Jr. warns

Federal Reserve meeting minutes to forecast interest rate hikes

The Fed won’t be aggressive ‘at all’ in raising interest rates: Laffer Jr.

Laffer Tengler Investments President Arthur Laffer Jr. argues the Federal Reserve will take a ‘wait and see’ approach to controlling inflation.

Laffer Tengler Investments President Arthur Laffer Jr. cautioned that the Federal Reserve's approach to tackling inflation could be a problem on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, warning they'll wait until the "fire's going on."

ARTHUR LAFFER JR.: The Fed has historically not acted ahead of the market. What they do is they really don't want to take off the gas; they like the gas and the economy being accommodative on credit. And also, this Fed's a lot more dovish than it was before...

They're going to really wait until they really think the fire's going on, inflation, if that's the case. So yeah, I wouldn't expect this Fed to be aggressive at all.

Fed minutes could give investors clearer inflation picture

