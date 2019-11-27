Fed's Beige Book reports modest economic growth in the fall

The U.S. economy expanded at a modest pace from October through mid-November, according to the Federal Reserve's Beige Book, even as the U.S.-China trade war weighed on manufacturers.

Almost all of the Fed’s 12 districts reported modest growth over the past few months, the Fed said in its region-by-region roundup of anecdotal information known as the Beige Book. The report, prepared by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, was based on information collected through Nov. 18.

"Outlooks generally remained positive, with some contacts expecting the current pace of growth to continue into next year," the report said.

