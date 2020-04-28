FedEx pitches coronavirus-hit small businesses with shipping, e-commerce discounts

FedEx is partnering with tech company BigCommerce to help small and medium-sized businesses operate online and ship their products as coronavirus has forced doors to close nationwide.

E-commerce spending has surged more than 30 percent in the United States from early March through mid-April compared with the same time last year, according to market research firm Rakuten Intelligence.

"As we all face the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19, it’s even more important for small and medium businesses to be able to continue providing much-needed goods and services to their communities," Randy Scarborough, vice president of Customer Engagement Marketing at FedEx, said in a Tuesday statement.

He added that FedEx is proud to partner with BigCommerce "to make it easier for more businesses to move online quickly so they can stay connected to commerce and deliver for their customers."

BigCommerce is offering four months of free tech service to help businesses get their e-commerce platforms up and running, while FedEx is offering discounted shipping prices of up to 50 percent, the companies announced in a Tuesday press release.

Additionally, all BigCommerce customers will have access to FedEx shipping discounts through a program called FedEx Advantage, the release says. BigCommerce customers can enroll for the program here and use the discount code Bigsave0 to save on shipping rates.

"FedEx understands that making shipping seamless for small businesses is an essential ingredient to success and to growth," Scarborough said. "This collaboration gives BigCommerce customers simple and affordable access to FedEx top-tier shipping services within the same familiar platform they are already using."

FedEx has also partnered with more than 40 other companies to support small businesses as part of an American Express campaign called "Stand for Small."

The FedEx Small Business COVID-19 Resources page has tips for small business owners on how to operate during the pandemic, and the company also recently launched a hub on its website called Tech Chat with Small Business, where business owners can share tech ideas and learn about different tools that other businesses are using to stay afloat.

