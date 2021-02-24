Federal Reserve payment system crashes

The Federal Reserve's system that allows wire money transfers has crashed with intermittent disruptions.

Customers, which include banks, brokers and mortgage lenders, may not be able to transfer funds.

"A Federal Reserve operational error resulted in disruption of service in several business lines. We are restoring services and are communicating with all Federal Reserve Financial Services customers about the status of operations," Richmond Federal Reserve spokesperson Jim Strader said in a statement to FOX Business.

The broad outage is being followed by financial players including Cameron Winkelvoss who tweeted the latest update from the Fed detailing systems impacted. He co-founded, along with his brother Tyler, cryptocurrency exchange Gemini.

Fedwire, which is also being impacted, functions as the conduit for payments, according to a description on the Fed's website.

"Participants can use this service to send or receive payments for their own accounts or on behalf of corporate or individual clients, to settle commercial payments, to settle positions with other financial institutions or clearing arrangements, to submit federal tax payments or to buy and sell federal funds."

This is a developing story please check back.