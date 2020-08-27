Fed tweaks strategy, will allow inflation to run above 2% target

The Federal Reserve unanimously approved changes to its long-term goals and monetary policy strategy that will allow inflation to average 2%.

Continue Reading Below

The updated framework will allow inflation to run moderately above its 2 percent target "for some time" following periods of price growth persistently below that mark. The central bank will also make policy decisions based on the size of the unemployment shortfall versus a "deviation."

The changes will help the central bank more easily adapt to new challenges facing the U.S. economy and better achieve its dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment.

“Our revised statement reflects our appreciation for the benefits of a strong labor market, particularly for many in low- and moderate-income communities, and that a robust job market can be sustained without causing an unwelcome increase in inflation," said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.