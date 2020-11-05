Live updates: Fed decision, Jerome Powell's Q&A session
This is Powell's first post-election public appearance
Investors are awaiting the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates due at 2 PM ET. While policymakers are expected to leave rates near-record lows, Chairman Powell will provide more insight and clues on the health of the economy starting at 2:30 PM, including the ongoing fallout from COVID-19.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|28389.18
|+541.52
|+1.94%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3516.52
|+73.08
|+2.12%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|11876.108388
|+285.33
|+2.46%
The FOX Business Blog will be covering his remarks LIVE and breaking market reaction. Mobile users click here.
