Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Live updates: Fed decision, Jerome Powell's Q&A session

This is Powell's first post-election public appearance

close
Fox News contributor John Layfield shares his thoughts on why the markets are up and the impact of the presidential election on the economy.video

Balance of power is the 'best thing' for economy: John Layfield

Fox News contributor John Layfield shares his thoughts on why the markets are up and the impact of the presidential election on the economy.

Investors are awaiting the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates due at 2 PM ET. While policymakers are expected to leave rates near-record lows, Chairman Powell will provide more insight and clues on the health of the economy starting at 2:30 PM, including the ongoing fallout from COVID-19. 

Continue Reading Below

TRUMP OR BIDEN? FED CHAIR POWELL IS STILL A RAINMAKER

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES28389.18+541.52+1.94%
SP500S&P 5003516.52+73.08+2.12%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX11876.108388+285.33+2.46%

STOCKS RALLY, GM PROFITS SOAR

The FOX Business Blog will be covering his remarks LIVE and breaking market reaction. Mobile users click here.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

 