Federal Reserve about to turn more aggressive, economist warns

Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi predicted the Fed is going to be more "aggressive" on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, and expects officials to reveal first steps in combating a 39-year inflation high.

STOCKS MUTED ON WEAK RETAIL SALES, FED DECISION ON TAP

MARK ZANDI: They're going to turn more aggressive here. They're going to tell us that they're going to wind down their bond buying or quantitative easing more quickly, probably get it done by March of next year, and then lay the foundation for rate hikes.

And I expect that we'll see two or three-quarter point rate hikes in 2022. So they're going to just pull forward all the normalization of policy that they've been planning do, just bring it forward because of the higher rates of inflation and strong rates of growth that we've been experiencing.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW