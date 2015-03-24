Federal judge: Kauai's new law restricting pesticides, genetically modified crops invalid

A federal judge has ruled that a Kauai County law requiring companies to disclose their use of pesticides and genetically modified crops is invalid.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Barry Kurren ruled Monday in favor of four seed companies seeking to stop Kauai's new law from going into effect. The companies argued the local ordinance is invalid and unfairly targets their industry.

Kurren's ruling says the ordinance is pre-empted by state law.

The law also requires companies to establish buffer zones around sensitive areas, including schools and hospitals.

The law was scheduled to go into effect Aug. 16 but the court extended it to October. However, the judge's ruling stops the county from enforcing the ordinance.

Attorneys for the county and the seed companies couldn't immediately be reached for comment.