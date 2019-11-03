Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Federal investigators probe Under Armour's accounting

By FOXBusiness
close
Former Toys R Us CEO Gerald Storch discusses his outlook on holiday retail sales.video

Outlook for holiday retail sales

Former Toys R Us CEO Gerald Storch discusses his outlook on holiday retail sales.

Under Armour's accounting practices are under federal investigation.

Continue Reading Below

The athletic gear company said Sunday that it has been cooperating with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice on their investigations for two years.

The company said its accounting practices and disclosures were appropriate.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
UAUNDER ARMOUR INC18.91+0.41+2.22%

Under Armour reports earnings for the third quarter Monday.

The probe involves whether the retailer shifted sales from quarter to quarter to make results appear stronger, according to the Wall Street Journal which first reported the investigation.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Spokespeople for the Justice Department and SEC declined to comment.

Company founder Kevin Plank said last month that he would be stepping down as CEO on Jan. 1, replaced by company president Patrik Frisk.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Under Armour has struggled since its explosive sales growth petered out in 2017. Last year it announced job cuts as part of a restructuring effort.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.