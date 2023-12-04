Expand / Collapse search
Tesla
Published

Federal EV tax credit slashed in half for some Tesla Model 3s in 2024

Tesla's Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive and Model 3 Long Range will no longer qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit starting in January

 ‘Mornings with Maria’ panelists Tiana Lowe Doescher, Kenny Polcari, and Carol Roth discuss the Biden administration’s controversial economic policy and Democrats’ EV push. video

Biden administration’s EV push is ‘absolutely nuts’: Kenny Polcari

Tesla's Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive and Model 3 Long Range vehicles will no longer qualify for the federal government's full $7,500 tax credit for eligible EV purchases starting next year.

The EV giant announced on its website that starting Jan. 1, 2024, the tax credit for the two variants of the Model 3 will be cut in half, down to $3,750.

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 vehicles are shown for sale at a Tesla facility in Long Beach, California, U.S., May 22, 2023.  (REUTERS/Mike Blake / Reuters Photos)

Tesla did not explain the reason for the reduction in the tax credit, and did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment. However, the alert comes after the Biden administration released updated guidance last week aimed at helping automakers and consumers determine which electric vehicles (EV) are eligible for tax credits under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

According to Inside EVs, Tesla had posted a similar notice to its Model 3 page since July alerting customers that reductions in the federal EV tax credit could be coming starting in 2024, but the previous message did not specify which model variants might be impacted.

President Biden previously set a goal of ensuring 50% of car purchases are electric by 2030. His administration has pursued aggressive regulations that target future gas-powered cars.

President Biden previously set a goal of ensuring 50% of car purchases are electric by 2030. His administration has pursued aggressive regulations that target future gas-powered cars. (Anna Moneymaker/Pool/Getty Images/File | Sean Gallup/Getty Images/File / Getty Images)

The Treasury Department guidance, released in conjunction with the White House Office of Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation and Energy Department on Friday, specifically defines the term "foreign entity of concern." 

Under the IRA, EVs are prohibited from receiving the $7,500 federal credit if they are assembled with any battery components or critical minerals sourced from such a foreign entity of concern (FEOC) beginning in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

A Tesla logo

New guidance on the IRA is likely the reason two of Tesla's Model 3 variants will no longer qualify for a full $7,500 EV tax credit starting in 2024. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson / Reuters Photos)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA INC. 235.58 -3.25 -1.36%

Tesla, Inc.

The new IRA guidance states that in order to be eligible for a $3,750 tax credit, a certain percentage of the value of an EV's battery components must be manufactured or assembled in North America, and a certain percentage of the value of the critical minerals contained in the battery must be extracted or processed either in the U.S. or by a country with which the U.S. has a free trade agreement, as required by the IRA.

"Now the new tax rules are clear, and the Model 3 RWD and LR are likely penalized because their battery packs contain components from a so-called ‘foreign entity of concern’ — in this case, China," Inside EVs reported.

FOX Business' Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report.