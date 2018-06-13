Fed raises interest rates again

article

The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates for the second time this year on Wednesday.

As expected, policymakers at the central bank hiked the benchmark federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point.

Economists and Wall Street strategists are closely following the Fed’s policy views. The Fed has signaled that it will continue to gradually increase rates in response to higher inflation and strength in the U.S. labor market. Officials have also set in motion a plan to reduce the Fed’s bond holdings, as the central bank moves away from accommodative policies employed during and after the 2008 financial crisis.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at the conclusion of the two-day June meeting.

Stay tuned to FOX Business for coverage of Powell’s remarks starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.