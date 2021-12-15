Fed’s Powell on inflation, rates: LIVE Updates

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver his final press conference of the year after policymakers wrap Wednesday's meeting, which will also include an update on economic projections.

CONSUMERS ARE GETTING WHACKED WITH HIGH PRICES FOR THESE ITEMS

This comes after both consumer and producer prices hit record highs this week.

CONSUMER INFLATION HITS HIGHEST SINCE 1982

The decision comes at 2 p.m. ET followed by Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.