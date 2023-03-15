Expand / Collapse search
Federal Reserve

Fed announces July launch of new FedNow system for live transactions

Federal Reserve Financial Services says it will allow instant payments around the clock

The Federal Reserve's Financial Services division on Wednesday announced the launch of a new instant payment system, FedNow, that will roll out in July.

The central bank says financial institutions can begin formal certification to participate in the new, speedy service starting in April.

federal reserve

The Federal Reserve has announced that its new instant payment system, FedNow, will launch in July. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky / File / AP Images)

"We couldn’t be more excited about the forthcoming FedNow launch, which will enable every participating financial institution, the smallest to the largest and from all corners of the country, to offer a modern instant payment solution," said Ken Montgomery, first vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and FedNow program executive.

BANK TURMOIL RAISES INVESTOR BETS ON BIG FED RATE CUTS THIS YEAR

"With the launch drawing near, we urge financial institutions and their industry partners to move full steam ahead with preparations to join the FedNow Service," Montgomery added.

fed board

The Federal Reserve's board of governors holds a meeting in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 23, 2022. The Fed announced Wednesday that it is rolling out a new instant payment system for financial institutions. (Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The central bank says the FedNow service will allow for financial institutions to process payments around the clock, every day of the year, rather than just being confined to banking hours.

THE FDIC AND YOUR BANK DEPOSITS: WHAT TO KNOW

"With the FedNow Service, the Federal Reserve is creating a leading-edge payments system that is resilient, adaptive, and accessible," Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and FedNow Program executive sponsor, said in a statement.

"The launch reflects an important milestone in the journey to help financial institutions serve customer needs for instant payments to better support nearly every aspect of our economy."