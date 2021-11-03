Fed decision, Powell press conference: LIVE Updates
The Fed's support for the economy has helped push U.S. stocks to records
The Federal Reserve will wrap its November meeting at 2 pm ET on Wednesday by delivering a decision on interest rates, as well as more details on when policymakers will begin to taper stimulus efforts.
Additionally, the state of inflation will likely be addressed as costs continue to climb for everything from food to fuel.
U.S. stocks were mixed in early afternoon trading ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's 2:30 pm ET press conference.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|35906.22
|-146.41
|-0.41%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4625.71
|-4.94
|-0.11%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|15667.275906
|+17.67
|+0.11%
Follow FOX Business' LIVE updates here. Mobile users click here.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS