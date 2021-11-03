Expand / Collapse search
The Fed

Fed decision, Powell press conference: LIVE Updates

The Fed's support for the economy has helped push U.S. stocks to records

US economy will normalize if Fed raises rates next year: Market expert

Mahoney Asset Management CEO Ken Mahoney weighs in on the 'great' earnings season and the Federal Reserve's expected moves. 

The Federal Reserve will wrap its November meeting at 2 pm ET on Wednesday by delivering a decision on interest rates, as well as more details on when policymakers will begin to taper stimulus efforts. 

Additionally, the state of inflation will likely be addressed as costs continue to climb for everything from food to fuel. 

U.S. stocks were mixed in early afternoon trading ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's 2:30 pm ET press conference.  

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35906.22 -146.41 -0.41%
SP500 S&P 500 4625.71 -4.94 -0.11%
I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15667.275906 +17.67 +0.11%

Follow FOX Business' LIVE updates here. Mobile users click here.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

 