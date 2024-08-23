Fed delivers, stocks jump, Walmart, Target price wars

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell didn't disappoint… Wall Street loved it.

Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted the nomination for president at the DNC but her promise to raise corporate taxes isn't sitting well with everyone.

Walmart and Target want your business, and they're cutting prices to get it.

One CEO will add a 1,100+ mile super commute for his new job.

All the bodies missing after the yacht tragedy off the coast of Italy have been recovered, including U.K. billionaire Mike Lynch.

Do you want to be rich? You'll need a boatload of cash.

RECORDS IN SIGHT: U.S. stocks closed just shy of record levels after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the long national nightmare of higher rates will be ending soon…more on the markets. Powell, in a speech before the Kansas City Federal Reserve's symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, laid out the state of play…continue reading here.

YELLOW METAL: The price of gold continues to shine, closing just shy of its all-time high at $2,508.40 an ounce. If you own a heavy gold bar, you may be sitting on a windfall…continue reading here.

RACE FOR THE WHITE HOUSE 2024

CHICAGO'S CORPORATE EXODUS: Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted her party's nomination for president inside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to much fanfare. However, on the outside, big corporations have fled the city due to crime and taxes…continue reading here. Elsewhere, residents have also called it quits…continue reading here.

TAX HIKES: Vice President Kamala Harris is also promising to hike the corporate tax rate well above 21% where former President Trump left it continue reading here.

PRICE WARS: Inflation may be easing, but Walmart and Target are playing it safe by upping their value offerings continue reading here. Meanwhile, Walmart shares hit a another fresh record high this week…check here.

NEW WORLD COMMUTING: The new CEO of Starbucks' lives in California and plans to commute to Seattle when he begins his new role, even though it's a mere 1,100+ miles…continue reading here.

TRAGEDY AT SEA: The bodies of all the victims have been recovered after a freak weather pattern sank the superyacht the Bayesian off the Italian coast…continue reading here. The voyage was a celebration following the acquittal of U.K. entrepreneur Mike Lynch, also dubbed the Bill Gates of Britain…continue reading here.

The 1% Club: Are you aspiring to be one of the 1%? This is how much you'll need to be considered rich…continue reading here.

