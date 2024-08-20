Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Commodities
Published

Value of gold bar hits $1 million for first time ever

The recent highs notched by gold marked first-evers for the precious metal.

close
Strategic Intelligence editor Jim Rickards discusses whether gold could replace the U.S. dollar as the world's favored currency on 'Making Money.' video

Gold is the biggest rival to the US dollar: Jim Rickards

Strategic Intelligence editor Jim Rickards discusses whether gold could replace the U.S. dollar as the world's favored currency on 'Making Money.'

For the first time ever, a single gold bar is worth $1 million, thanks to a surge in prices.

Gold bars weighing 400 troy ounces hit the million-dollar mark after the price of the precious metal climbed above $2,500 per troy ounce. The recent highs are a first for the precious metal.

Gold bars central bank

Gold bars are presented at the German Central Bank in Frankfurt am Main, central Germany on Aug. 23, 2017.  (Photo by ARNE DEDERT/dpa/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Spot gold was up about 1% to $2,563 per ounce as of 10:45 a.m. ET, surpassing a previous record hit on Friday. London's gold price benchmark hit an all-time high of $2,521.55 per ounce at a morning auction on Tuesday, the London Bullion Market Association said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Reuters contributed to this report.