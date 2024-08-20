Value of gold bar hits $1 million for first time ever

For the first time ever, a single gold bar is worth $1 million, thanks to a surge in prices.

Gold bars weighing 400 troy ounces hit the million-dollar mark after the price of the precious metal climbed above $2,500 per troy ounce. The recent highs are a first for the precious metal.

Spot gold was up about 1% to $2,563 per ounce as of 10:45 a.m. ET, surpassing a previous record hit on Friday. London's gold price benchmark hit an all-time high of $2,521.55 per ounce at a morning auction on Tuesday, the London Bullion Market Association said.

Reuters contributed to this report.