Fed decision, rising yields, Powell Q&A: LIVE Updates
Fed Chair Powell to deliver economic outlook.
U.S. stock investors are trading cautiously ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates due at 2 PM ET.
TECH STOCKS FALL, AS BOND YIELDS JUMP
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|32940.63
|+114.68
|+0.35%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3947.82
|-14.89
|-0.38%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|13320.469628
|-151.10
|-1.12%
Powered by
Policymakers are also expected to update their economic projections which will be covered in Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's Q&A at 2:30 PM ET.
Follow all the highlights in the FOX Business Blog. Mobile users click here.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS