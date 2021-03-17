Expand / Collapse search
The Fed

Fed decision, rising yields, Powell Q&A: LIVE Updates

Fed Chair Powell to deliver economic outlook.

The Fed will 'ignore' inflation for a period of time: Market expert

National Securities Corp. chief market strategist Art Hogan, BMO Capital Markets chief strategist Brian Belski and Spotlight Asset Group chief investment officer Shana Sissel discuss inflation and taxes.

U.S. stock investors are trading cautiously ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates due at 2 PM ET.

TECH STOCKS FALL, AS BOND YIELDS JUMP

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES32940.63+114.68+0.35%
SP500S&P 5003947.82-14.89-0.38%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX13320.469628-151.10-1.12%

Policymakers are also expected to update their economic projections which will be covered in Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's Q&A at 2:30 PM ET.

