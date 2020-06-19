Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

The Fed

Fed can and may do more: Vice Chair Clarida

Getting Americans back to work is the Fed's primary focus

FOXBusiness
close
Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida shares insight into what the Federal Reserve is doing to support the economy and sustain the flow of credit in the country.video

Fed’s efforts to sustain flow of credit in economy is ‘working’: Richard Clarida

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida shares insight into what the Federal Reserve is doing to support the economy and sustain the flow of credit in the country.

The Federal Reserve is ready to dip into its toolbox once again if necessary.

Continue Reading Below

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida, in an interview with FOX Business' Liz Claman on Friday, said "there is more we can do and I think there is more we will do" to help usher the economy through the post-COVID-19 rebound.

Clarida mentioned maximizing employment as a primary focus of the Fed as the coronavirus has put millions of Americans out of work.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Initial jobless claims, released on Thursday, for the week ended June 13 totaled 1.51 million, the Labor Department said Thursday, raising the total number of job losses to about 46 million since stay-at-home orders were issued in March.

The U.S. unemployment rate sits at 13.3 percent which dropped in May from 14.7 percent. Still, it is a far cry from pre-coronavirus levels of 3.6 percent.

FOX Business' Edward Lawrence breaks down what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will address on Capital Hill concerning coronavirus recovery.Video

"We're focused on providing the support the economy needs, it's taken a big hit, it was nobody's fault, we've asked people to step away from the economy, they're coming back," Clarida said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS