Fantasy football blocked at one of America's biggest companies

New York Life Insurance, a Fortune 100 company, has reportedly blocked its employees from accessing their fantasy football teams on Yahoo, according to a report.

The job-hunting and finance website Ladders said Tuesday that employees who tried to access their fantasy football teams on Yahoo were greeted with a message saying, “Sorry, you don’t have permission to visit this site. Not allowed to browse Gambling category.”

It is unclear if other fantasy football sites are also blocked, the report said.

New York Life did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

The Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association says 59.3 million Americans participate in fantasy sports each year. The firm says there are almost 7.6 million fantasy football players employed in the U.S. With the average participant spending 30 minutes a day on fantasy, employers lose $212.3 million every week due to lost production, according to the staffing company Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Over the entire season, including the preseason, the firm says fantasy football costs employers more than $9 billion a year.

“While the cost to employers seems high, it likely will not affect any individual company’s bottom line,” Challenger said, adding that it “can be a boost to a company’s bottom line in terms of higher morale and lower turnover.”