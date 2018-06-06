Famed investor Patricof says this Apple blunder cost him billions

Alan Patricof, one of the earliest investors in Apple, is regretting one major decision he made years ago that cost him billions.

He told FOX Business on Wednesday he once invested $315,000 in Apple stock that would be worth $2.5 billion today if he had held those shares.

“It just makes me depressed,” he said to Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.”

Apple is now valued at nearly $1 trillion and Patricof was bullish on the company’s future.

“There seems to be no end to where they are going,” he said. “Go to their stores, it still is jam-packed at two or three in the morning as it was two or three years ago.”