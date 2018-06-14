European Central Bank to end bond-buying stimulus program at year-end

European Central Bank to end bond-buying stimulus program at year-endPublished June 14, 2018EuropeAssociated PressFacebookTwitterCommentsPrintvideoStocks drop on political uncertainty in EuropeWall Street Journal Associate Editor John Bussey and FBN's Connell McShane and Deirdre Bolton on the market impact of political uncertainties in Europe.RIGA, Latvia (AP) — The European Central Bank says it will end its bond-buying stimulus program at year-end.Continue Reading BelowWhat do you think?Click the button below to comment on this article.Show comments
