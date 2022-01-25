Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk's crypto proposition for McDonald's

More businesses have begun to accept cryptocurrencies for payment

Crypto crash: Bitcoin fundamentals 'stronger than ever'

Bitwise Asset Management CIO Matt Hougan breaks down the digital coin market on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Elon Musk has a proposition for McDonald's: Start accepting Dogecoin. 

The Tesla CEO teased he would eat a Happy Meal on television if the restaurant giant made the move. 

Inquiries by FOX Business into McDonald's were not immediately returned. 

Digital currency physical metal dogecoin coin on white computer keyboaed. (Getty Images / iStock / Getty Images)

While the request may be tongue in cheek, more businesses have begun to accept cryptocurrencies for payment, including AMC, Visa, PayPal and Amazon's Whole Foods. 

