Elon Musk's crypto proposition for McDonald's
More businesses have begun to accept cryptocurrencies for payment
Elon Musk has a proposition for McDonald's: Start accepting Dogecoin.
The Tesla CEO teased he would eat a Happy Meal on television if the restaurant giant made the move.
Inquiries by FOX Business into McDonald's were not immediately returned.
While the request may be tongue in cheek, more businesses have begun to accept cryptocurrencies for payment, including AMC, Visa, PayPal and Amazon's Whole Foods.
