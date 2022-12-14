Elon Musk sells $3.58B worth of Tesla shares

Elon Musk has sold more of his Tesla shares.

The Tesla chief executive sold 22 million shares worth $3.58 billion in the electric-vehicle maker, according to a regulatory filing.

The sales took place between Monday and Wednesday this week.

Musk has sold over $40 billion worth of shares in the past year, surrounded around his acquisition of Twitter.

The Tesla CEO went on a selling spree in April as he was lining up financing for his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, which he had attempted to retreat from since July.

Tesla's CEO sold another 7.92 million shares in August, months after announcing he wasn't going to sell any more shares.

Musk ultimately completed the Twitter purchase in October.

In the days following the takeover, the billionaire sold almost $4 billion in Tesla stock.

Tesla's shares fell nearly 3% today and is roughly downr 60% year-to-date.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 156.80 -4.15 -2.58%

It was reported this week that Musk no longer has title of the world’s richest person.

On Forbes’ real-time billionaires list , Musk currently holds the No. 2 spot behind Bernard Arnault, the CEO of French luxury giant LVMH.

Reuters contributed to this report.