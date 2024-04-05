Elon Musk says Reuters 'lying' in reporting Tesla scrapped plan for low-cost car

Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused Reuters of "lying" on Friday after the outlet reported the electric vehicle behemoth is abandoning its long-touted plans to produce a budget-friendly starter car.

Citing three unnamed "sources familiar," Reuters reported that Tesla has scrapped its initiative to roll out an inexpensive car for the masses, purportedly called Model 2, that was expected to start at $25,000. The outlet said it had reviewed several internal Tesla documents confirming the project's demise.

In reaction to the report, Musk wrote on X, "Reuters is lying (again)."

TESLA MAY HAVE A FEW ACES UP THEIR SLEEVE: STEVE WESTLY

Reuters added Musk's response to its article, and noted that "[h]e did not identify any specific inaccuracies." The outlet also pointed out that Tesla's stock price fell by nearly 5% following its report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 164.90 -6.21 -3.63%

Tesla, Inc.

FOX Business has reached out to Tesla for comment.

TESLA'S WEAK FIRST-QUARTER DELIVERIES AN ‘UNMITIGATED DISASTER’ FOR MUSK

Musk has teased for years that a lower-cost Tesla model would be coming, and has slashed costs on existing models over the past year amid a global price war for EVs as the industry competes to attract more budget-conscious consumers amid elevated interest rates.

The price-cutting wars are particularly pronounced in the Chinese EV market, where Tesla has a major presence and domestic manufacturers are rolling out models that retail for as low as $10,000, per Reuters.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Tesla's Model 3 is currently its most affordable offering, starting at around $39,000 in the U.S.