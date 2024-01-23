Elon Musk-led Tesla releases earnings today: What is in store?

Tesla will release its latest financial results on Wednesday afternoon. Shareholders and analysts will watch closely.

The release comes as Tesla' stock price posted an increase of over 45% in the past 12 months. Its market capitalization, meanwhile, sat around $655.3 billion as of Tuesday evening.

There are several topics that could come up.

Overall Delivery Goals

Tesla will likely reveal details about its objective for 2024 overall vehicle deliveries.

The company has a pre-existing, long-term goal of achieving a compound annual growth rate of 50%. Its delivery goal for 2023 was 1.8 million.

In addition to nearly 1.81 million deliveries last year, the company also produced almost 1.85 million of its various electric vehicle models, Tesla said earlier in the month.

TESLA, VOLVO PAUSE PRODUCTION IN EUROPE AMID RED SEA SHIPPING CRISIS

The company has implemented price adjustments on models in some markets around the world in the past year, including in China and the U.S., according to reports.

Artificial Intelligence and Robotics

Tesla makes AI that it uses in its electric vehicles, full self-driving chips, neural networks and other technology. It has said a "key focus" of its AI development is software "that safely performs tasks in the real world."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 209.14 +0.34 +0.16%

In its third-quarter earnings report, Tesla reported it had "more than doubled the size of our AI training compute to accommodate for our growing dataset as well as our Optimus robot project."

Tesla also provided a look at its latest iteration of the robot, Optimus Gen 2, at the end of December, saying it had reduced its weight, improved its balance and made other changes.

ELON MUSK SAYS TO EXPECT ROUGHLY 1 BILLION HUMANOID ROBOTS IN 2040S

Musk has discussed both Tesla’s AI efforts and Optimus on earnings calls in the past – and executives could potentially do so this time.

The Tesla CEO recently said he was "uncomfortable growing Tesla to be a leader in AI & Robotics without having ~25% voting control" and "would prefer to build products outside of Tesla" if that was not feasible.

Tesla

Cybertruck

The company kicked off its initial deliveries of Tesla’s latest vehicle, the highly-anticipated Cybertruck, with a Musk-led event in November. The electric pickup truck comes in three versions – rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive and "Cyberbeast" – with prices that vary from $60,990 to $99,990 based on the model.

While Tesla did put out its overall fourth-quarter production and delivery results earlier in the month, it did not include specifics about Cybertruck. Additional insight on the matter could come from the company in the late afternoon.

MUSK WANTS MORE VOTING CONTROL AT TESLA BEFORE EXPANDING AUTOMAKER'S AI WORK

In October ahead of the launch, Musk described demand for the electric pickup as being "off the charts." However, he also said "there will be enormous challenges in reaching volume production with the Cybertruck and then in making a Cybertruck cash flow positive," pointing to its advanced technology.

Eric Revell contributed to this report.