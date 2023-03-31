Elon Musk seeks China meeting with Premier

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk wants to visit China in early April and meet with Premier Li Qiang, two people with knowledge of planning for the trip told Reuters on Friday.

The people did not say what Musk intends to discuss with Li or do in China, adding that the exact timing of the visit is subject to Li Qiang's availability.

Tesla and China's State Council Information Office did not immediately reply to Reuters' requests for comment.

To date, China is Tesla's second-largest market after the United States and its Shanghai plant is the electric carmaker's largest production hub.

A visit by Musk would mark his first visit to China since the COVID-19 pandemic and since Xi Jinping secured a third term as China's president. Before Li became premier in March, he served as Shanghai's party secretary where he oversaw the construction and opening of the Tesla factory.

Musk last visited China in early 2020, when he set the internet abuzz by dancing on stage during an event at the Shanghai factory. But he has continued to deliver virtual speeches at forums such as China's World Internet Conference.

Li and Musk have met before, at the 2019 opening of the Shanghai plant. In 2020, they participated in an online meeting where Musk thanked the then-Shanghai party secretary for supporting the plant's operations during the pandemic's outbreak, according to local media reports.

Tesla is grappling with multiple issues, such as delays to its plans to more than double production capacity at the Shanghai plant.

Tesla cars have also been barred from Chinese military complexes and political meeting venues amid concerns over cameras installed on the vehicles, and the company is still waiting for Beijing's approval to offer its full self-driving technology in China.

