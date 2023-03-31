Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Elon Musk seeks China meeting with Premier

China remains Tesla’s second-largest market, Shanghai plant is EV maker’s largest production facility

close
Mary Kissel, the former senior advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, explains how China and Russia are making economic policy changes to distance themselves from the U.S. on ‘Making Money.’ video

China and Russia don’t want to be dependent on the US: Mary Kissel

Mary Kissel, the former senior advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, explains how China and Russia are making economic policy changes to distance themselves from the U.S. on ‘Making Money.’

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk wants to visit China in early April and meet with Premier Li Qiang, two people with knowledge of planning for the trip told Reuters on Friday.

The people did not say what Musk intends to discuss with Li or do in China, adding that the exact timing of the visit is subject to Li Qiang's availability.

ELON MUSK PASSES BARACK OBAMA TO BECOME MOST FOLLOWED ACCOUNT ON TWITTER

Tesla and China's State Council Information Office did not immediately reply to Reuters' requests for comment.

To date, China is Tesla's second-largest market after the United States and its Shanghai plant is the electric carmaker's largest production hub.

Tesla Shanghai

An aerial view of the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory on March 29, 2021, in Shanghai, China.  (Xiaolu Chu/Getty Images / Getty Images)

A visit by Musk would mark his first visit to China since the COVID-19 pandemic and since Xi Jinping secured a third term as China's president. Before Li became premier in March, he served as Shanghai's party secretary where he oversaw the construction and opening of the Tesla factory.

CHINA BEATING TESLA, US IN AFRICAN LITHIUM RUSH

Musk last visited China in early 2020, when he set the internet abuzz by dancing on stage during an event at the Shanghai factory. But he has continued to deliver virtual speeches at forums such as China's World Internet Conference.

Li and Musk have met before, at the 2019 opening of the Shanghai plant. In 2020, they participated in an online meeting where Musk thanked the then-Shanghai party secretary for supporting the plant's operations during the pandemic's outbreak, according to local media reports.

Tesla's China chief Tom Zhu speaks at a delivery ceremony for China-made Tesla Model 3 vehicles in the Shanghai Gigafactory. (Reuters/Yilei Sun/File Photo)

Tesla is grappling with multiple issues, such as delays to its plans to more than double production capacity at the Shanghai plant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tesla cars have also been barred from Chinese military complexes and political meeting venues amid concerns over cameras installed on the vehicles, and the company is still waiting for Beijing's approval to offer its full self-driving technology in China.

Reuters contributed to this report.