Dun & Bradstreet files for a $1B IPO

Dun & Bradstreet has taken the steps to become publicly traded again.

The company that provides commercial data analytics services, filed its intentions Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $1.0 billion in an initial public offering in a report from Renaissance Capital.

The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DNB. Pricing details have yet to be disclosed. An investor consortium led by shareholders Cannae Holdings, Black Knight and CC Capital Management took the company private in February 2019.

The Short Hills, NJ-based company was founded in 1841.

Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

