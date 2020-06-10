Expand / Collapse search
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Dun & Bradstreet files for a $1B IPO

The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DNB

By FOXBusiness
Dun & Bradstreet has taken the steps to become publicly traded again.

The company that provides commercial data analytics services, filed its intentions Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $1.0 billion in an initial public offering in a report from Renaissance Capital.

The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DNB.  Pricing details have yet to be disclosed. An investor consortium led by shareholders Cannae Holdings, Black Knight and CC Capital Management took the company private in February 2019.

The Short Hills, NJ-based company was founded in 1841.

Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

