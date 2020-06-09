Online used car seller Vroom raises $467.5M in IPO
The IPO gives Vroom a value of $2.48 billion
Online used car seller Vroom Inc will begin trading as a public company on Tuesday.
The company priced its initial public offering of 21.25 million shares at $22.00 per share, raising $467.5 million.
That tops the original range of $18 to $20 per share.
The offering was increased from the initial 18.8 million shares.
Underwriters have the option to purchase more than 3 million additional shares.
Shares will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRM.
Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Allen & Company and Wells Fargo Securities are serving as joint lead book-running managers.
Vroom's e-commerce platform brings all phases of vehicle buying and selling to consumers wherever they are and offers a selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and contact-free, at-home pick-up and delivery.