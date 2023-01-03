Duke Energy apologizes for Christmas Eve power outages

Duke Energy issued an apology to customers and regulators on Tuesday, taking responsibility for rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve that left hundreds of thousands of customers without power.

Company representatives appeared before the North Carolina Utilities Commission to spell out what led to outages that impacted some 500,000 households and businesses in the Carolinas after freezing temperatures from Winter Storm Elliott sparked a surge in demand.

"We own what happened," Duke Energy Carolinas CEO Julie Janson told the commission, according to The News & Observer.

Janson explained, "Our operators on Christmas Eve were faced with a series of rapidly evolving events during the morning hours making rotating outages necessary to protect the integrity of the grid and mitigate the risk of serious failure affecting a far greater number of customers for longer timelines."

The Charlotte-based company's apology was not well-received online, where it was hit with a barrage of negative comments from apparent customers frustrated by the outages and the firm's response.

"I didn’t receive an apology," one Twitter user wrote. "Bet the governor and regulators did. A simple warning that we’d be without power would have been nice. Instead, we awakened on Christmas Eve morning to one of the coldest days of the year with no power. Then had to search on line (sic) to find out why."

"I did not receive an apology," someone else tweeted. "I did not receive compensation for being without power or heat on Christmas Eve. Intentionally being without power or HEAT in 5 degree frigid weather."

One individual even called on Duke Energy's board of directors to be fined and arrested over the ordeal.

The Christmas Eve blackouts occurred weeks after two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, North Carolina, were damaged by gunfire from vandals, resulting in power outages for some 45,000 customers.