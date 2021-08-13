Dow Jones, S&P eye new records, Disney jumps

U.S. stocks made another run for fresh records as investors wind down a busy week which included a strong quarter from Disney.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35578.9 +79.05 +0.22% SP500 S&P 500 4464.27 +3.44 +0.08% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14798.992512 -17.27 -0.12%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 60 points, or 0.18%, while the S&P 500 inched up 0.04% and Nasdaq was little changed. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 have closed in record territory in each of the three previous sessions.

Prices of imported goods increased at a slower-than-expected pace last month, rising 0.3%, while exports rose 1.3% exceeding estimates.

Investors will also receive the University of Michigan’s preliminary index of consumer sentiment for August at 10 a.m. ET.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 185.69 +6.27 +3.49%

In stocks, Walt Disney Co. reported earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates as its U.S. theme parks business returned to profitability. The entertainment giant’s Disney+ streaming service said the number of subscribers grew 12% versus a year ago.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ABNB AIRBNB, INC. 148.45 -2.70 -1.79%

Airbnb Inc.’s net loss narrowed by 88% from a year ago as revenue and bookings exceeded analysts expectations. However, the online marketplace for lodging warned the delta variant could impact bookings for the fall.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA, INC. 721.37 -0.88 -0.12%

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he hopes production at the electric-vehicle maker’s Berlin Gigafactory will begin in October. However, Germany’s environmental agency has yet to give final approval, meaning the production ramp could be delayed to later this year or next year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC. 25.72 -0.23 -0.89%

In space news, shares of Virgin Galactic were in focus after Sir Richard Branson disclosed in an SEC filing, the sale of stock from August 10-12 of this week selling "10,416,000 shares of Common Stock in a series of transactions at prices ranging from $25.51 to $34.76 per share in open market transactions on the New York Stock Exchange" the filing detailed.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KSU KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 293.17 +0.84 +0.29% CP CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD. 73.01 +0.33 +0.45% CNI CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO. 108.29 +0.03 +0.03%

In mergers and acquisitions, Kansas City Southern rejected a $27 billion offer from Canada Pacific Railway and said it would postpone a vote on a $29 billion deal with Canada National Railway Co. unless the regulators rule on "voting trust" of the transaction.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 8 cents to $69.01 a barrel and gold jumped $10 to $1761.80 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed with strength in Europe and weakness in Asia.

European bourses were all higher with Germany’s DAX 30, Britain’s FTSE 100 and France’s CAC 40 all gaining between 0.3% and 0.4%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.14%, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.24% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 0.48%.