Dow drops in another wild session

U.S. stocks are getting whipsawed for a second straight session following the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 832-point loss Wednesday, the fourth-worst point drop in history.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25360.21 -238.53 -0.93% SP500 S&P 500 2736.42 -49.26 -1.77% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7338.8082 -83.24 -1.12%

Thursday's volatile session drove the Dow down another 600 points at the lows of the session before it clawed back some of those losses. While the Nasdaq slid to a 3-month low some big-tech names rebounded including Apple, Microsoft and Facebook. Amid the selling, President Trump continued to hammer the Federal Reserve. His first potshot came Wednesday when said the central bank “has gone crazy" with their rate hikes. “I think the Fed is making a mistake. They’re so tight. I think the Fed has gone crazy,” Trump told reporters on his way to a rally in Pennsylvania. He kept the insults coming on Thursday appearing on 'Fox and Friends' in a wide ranging interview, which included his thoughts on fiscal policy makers.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AAPL APPLE INC. 214.33 -2.03 -0.94% FB FACEBOOK INC. 152.43 +1.05 +0.69% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 106.09 -0.07 -0.07%

The rout followed fast-rising bond yields and signs of inflation, which led investors to worry that profit margins could narrow.

Of note, on Thursday the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note retreated slightly. A trio of earnings from the big banks on Friday including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup will also be closely watched. Those stocks remained under pressure Thursday.

Advertisement

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 108.03 -3.44 -3.09% WFC WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 51.67 -0.76 -1.44% C CITIGROUP INC. 68.92 -1.03 -1.47%

ed.

Economic data released Thursday included a report on inflation. The Consumer Price Index rose a modest 0.1 percent in September, below the estimated rise of 0.2 percent. CPI was up 2.3 percent year-over-year last month, also below the Refinitiv estimate of 2.4 percent. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also came in slightly below estimates. Weekly jobless claims rose by 7,000 to 214,000.

Global markets took a hit followng the selling of U.S. assets on Wednesday. Overnight in Asia, China's Shanghai Composite closed the session plunging 5.2 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished the day down 3.5 percent. Japan’s Nikkei ended the day down 3.9 percent. European stocks also dropped.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg GLD SPDR GOLD SHARES TRUST - EUR ACC 115.82 +2.94 +2.60%

Commodites were mixed, with oil slipping while gold benefited from investors' flight to safety amid volatile equities.

FOX Business' Ken Martin and Charles Brady contributed to this report.