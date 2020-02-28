Coronavirus splits Dow stocks performance between bad and worse
Not one of the 30 companies on the index delivered a weekly gain
It was a wild ride for U.S. investors this week amid heavy volatility and losses. Stocks registered the worst five-day stretch since the financial crisis of 2008 as investors grow more concerned about the spreading of the coronavirus.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over 12 percent, or more than 3,583 points, while the S&P 500 fell over 11 percent and the Nasdaq 10.5 percent.
All 30 companies on the Dow Jones were down on a weekly basis, creating not the usual divided between gainers and losers but one between those with the biggest drops and those with the smallest.
The worst performers included United Health, Walt Disney, Boeing, American Express and Dow, all tumbling between 15 and 18 percent.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|UNH
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INCORPORATED
|254.96
|+1.04
|+0.41%
|DIS
|WALT DISNEY COMPANY
|117.65
|-0.39
|-0.33%
|BA
|BOEING COMPANY
|275.11
|-12.65
|-4.40%
|AXP
|AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
|109.93
|-2.88
|-2.55%
|DOW
|DOW INC.
|40.41
|+0.86
|+2.17%
The stocks that fared the best during the grim week were 3M, Pfizer, Merck and Verizon, which lost between 4 and 7 percent.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|MMM
|3M COMPANY
|149.24
|-0.92
|-0.61%
|PFE
|PFIZER INC.
|33.42
|-0.68
|-1.99%
|MRK
|MERCK & CO. INC.
|76.56
|-1.52
|-1.95%
|VZ
|VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
|54.16
|-0.90
|-1.63%
