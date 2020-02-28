Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus splits Dow stocks performance between bad and worse

Not one of the 30 companies on the index delivered a weekly gain

By FOXBusiness
How will stocks bounce back from coronavirus selloff?

Nuveen chief equity strategist Bob Doll discusses the market’s outlook after the coronavirus selloff.

It was a wild ride for U.S. investors this week amid heavy volatility and losses. Stocks registered the worst five-day stretch since the financial crisis of 2008 as investors grow more concerned about the spreading of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over 12 percent, or more than 3,583 points, while the S&P 500 fell over 11 percent and the Nasdaq 10.5 percent.

All 30 companies on the Dow Jones were down on a weekly basis, creating not the usual divided between gainers and losers but one between those with the biggest drops and those with the smallest.

The worst performers included United Health, Walt Disney, Boeing, American Express and Dow, all tumbling between 15 and 18 percent.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
UNHUNITEDHEALTH GROUP INCORPORATED254.96+1.04+0.41%
DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY117.65-0.39-0.33%
BABOEING COMPANY275.11-12.65-4.40%
AXPAMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY109.93-2.88-2.55%
DOWDOW INC.40.41+0.86+2.17%

The stocks that fared the best during the grim week were 3M, Pfizer, Merck and Verizon, which lost between 4 and 7 percent.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
MMM3M COMPANY149.24-0.92-0.61%
PFEPFIZER INC.33.42-0.68-1.99%
MRKMERCK & CO. INC.76.56-1.52-1.95%
VZVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.54.16-0.90-1.63%

