Dow craters, DOGE dividend? and DOJ eyes UnitedHealth

-Stocks end volatile week with steep losses; gold keeps climbing

-DOGE floats the idea of a hefty refund for taxpayers if waste can be cut

-Buzz: Elon Musk breaks out the chainsaw

-Do we need the IRS? Our new commerce secretary says nope!

-UnitedHealthcare is in hot water with the DOJ: WSJ

-Trump blasts Boeing over Air Force One delays

-Delta is paying Toronto crash victims, but the offer irked travelers

-Chili's is back. Here's how the nostalgic restaurant chain revived itself

STOCKS SINK: Friday was the worst day of the year for the Dow, which dropped nearly 750 points and the S&P 500 sank 1.7%. The Nasdaq Composite didn't do much better. All three of the major averages posted weekly losses…more on the markets here. Bitcoin was volatile and remains below $100,000…LIVE cryptocurrency prices here.

GOLD SHINES: In a flight to safety, investors continued to snap up gold, which notched its second-highest close in history, nearing $3,000 an ounce…This is why investors are hoarding gold…continue reading here.

DOGE LATEST: If DOGE can achieve its ambitious cost-cutting within the U.S. government, American taxpayers may see a hefty windfall..…continue reading here.

BYE-BYE?: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hints at abolishing the Internal Revenue Service…continue reading here.

IMPROPER? UnitedHealthcare is being probed by the Department of Justice, according to The Wall Street Journal…continue reading here. This comes as the accused killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Luigi Mangionie, made a court appearance in New York City on Friday…continue reading here.

BOEING BLASTED: As if the airplane maker didn't have enough issues, the delay of Air Force One did not please President Donald Trump…continue reading here.

DELTA DISSED: Following the stunning flipped-over landing in Toronto, Delta is offering fliers on that plane a paltry sum, say some……continue reading here. Fortunately, there were no fatalities.

BABY BACK COMEBACK: If you missed Chili's and their baby back ribs and locations in malls and airports, you're in luck. It's back…continue reading here.

TAX TIPS: WHAT TO KNOW

TAX SEASON 2025: Do this one thing before filing your taxes…continue reading here.

UP NEXT:

