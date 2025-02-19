Toronto plane crash: Delta offers payment to victims amid investigation of plane that flipped upside down

Delta Air Lines is offering a five-figure sum to the 80 passengers aboard the flight that crashed in Toronto earlier this week.

Delta Air Lines confirmed the plans to provide $30,000 to each victim – 76 passengers and 4 crew members – to FOX Business on Wednesday. A spokesperson noted that the gesture "has no strings attached and does not affect rights."

The news comes days after Delta Connection flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, crashed while landing at Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday. No fatalities were reported, though 21 people were injured, including three who were critically wounded. The flight had departed from Minneapolis–St. Paul Airport earlier that day.

Stunning photos of the scene show the mangled, burned CRJ-900 jet up-side down on the tarmac. Everyone from the plane was quickly evacuated, with some managing to carry out their luggage.

The Toronto incident is one of several aviation disasters in recent months. 179 people in South Korea died when a Jeju Air flight crashed into an airport's concrete barrier, and a crash involving an Azerbaijan Airlines plane killed 38 people and injured 29 on Christmas.

In North America, 67 people died near Washington, D.C. died on Jan. 29 when a military Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines-affiliated commercial flight from Kansas. In Feburary, 10 people died after a commuter plane crashed off the coast of Alaska.

Some have blamed the White House's budget cuts for the recent disasters. On Wednesday, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastion told "CBS Mornings" that he doubted President Donald Trump's cuts to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would negatively impact airline safety.

"I've been in close communication with the Secretary of Transportation . I understand that the cuts at this time are something that are raising questions, but the reality is there's over 50,000 people that work at the FAA. And the cuts, I understand, were 300 people, and they were in non-critical safety functions," Bastian said.

"The Trump administration has committed to investing deeply in terms of improving the overall technologies that are used in the air traffic control systems and modernizing the skies," the executive added. "They've committed to hiring additional controllers and investigators, and safety investigators. So no, I'm not concerned with that at all."

