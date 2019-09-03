Dorian lashes east coast of Central Florida

Hurricane Dorian, as a strong category 2 storm, continues to lash the east coast of Central Florida.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dorian is about 95 miles east of Cape Canaveral, Florida. Maximum sustained winds are being clocked at 110 mph. It's moving to the north northwest at 6 mph.

The Miami-based weather center says turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast on Thursday morning.

The core of Dorian will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast through Wednesday night.

The federal government has granted a request for a federal disaster declaration for North Carolina in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian's impact on the state.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper requested the federal declaration on Sept. 2.

President Trump responded.

Earlier this week Dorian pummeled parts of the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane, leaving widespread devastation.

The prime minister of the Bahamas says the death toll from Hurricane Dorian has risen to seven and that more deaths are expected.

“The U.S. may be getting a little bit lucky with respect to Hurricane Dorian, but please don’t let down your guard,” Trump wrote on Twitter. As it heads up the coast, lots of very bad and unpredictable things can happen! On the other hand, the Bahamas have been devastated. We are sending crews to help!”

FOX Business' Thomas Barrabi and The Associated Press contributed to this article.