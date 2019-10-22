Expand / Collapse search
Trump blasts Pelosi for 'taking too long' on Mexico, Canada trade pact

By FOXBusiness
Charles Ries, Rand Corporation vice president, original NAFTA negotiating team member and former principal deputy assistant Secretary of State for Europe, joins FOX Business for an exclusive interview on the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA). video

President Trump blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for "taking too long" to put the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement up for a vote and called her "Nervous Nancy" in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Can't believe that Nervous Nancy Pelosi isn't moving faster on USMCA. Her people want it, they don't know why she isn't putting it up for a bipartisan vote. Taking too long!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

The USMCA, which was approved last year to overhaul the dated North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), is ready to go but the impeachment inquiry has taken a front seat.

Trump has repeatedly called on Pelosi to push a vote on the USMCA through.

Ironically, she has indicated that she intends to deliver the deal.

"We're moving ahead on USMCA hoping to be on a path, a continuing path to 'yes,'" she told reporters in late September.

If passed, USMCA will create 176,000 jobs and will add $68.2 billion to the U.S. economy, according to the U.S. International Trade Commission.

FOX Business' Suzanne O'Halloran contributed to this report.