Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Unilever food sales drop as coronavirus closes ice cream parlors, other eateries

When will customers return to the ice cream parlor?

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 23

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

London-based Unilever's foods and refreshment sales dropped 1.7% in the first quarter amid the coronavirus pandemic — and its ice cream sales were hardest hit.

MEGHAN MCCAIN: TRUMP CAMPAIGN DELIVERED 'KILL SHOT' WITH AD ON PELOSI'S ICE CREAM

The reason? Unilever said consumers in its key markets, including Europe, Turkey and Latin America, avoided ice cream parlors and other eateries because of coronavirus.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
ULUNILEVER PLC52.94+0.18+0.34%

Unilever owns popular ice cream brands including Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Klondike and Magnum.

"As the crisis hits countries around the world, we see upswings in sales of hygiene and in-home food products, combined with some household stocking, and near cessation of out-of-home consumption which is particularly affecting our food service and ice cream business," CEO Alan Jope said.

iStock

Unilever is preparing for "lasting changes in consumer behavior" throughout the globe even as countries move into recovery, Jope said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE