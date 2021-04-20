Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Cryptocurrencies

Dogecoin soars as fans celebrate ‘Doge Day’

Dogecoin memes based on the factitious April 20 holiday were posted all over Twitter Tuesday alongside the hashtags #Dogeday and #Dogeday42

close
Gibbs Wealth Management President Erin Gibbs and B. Riley National chief market strategist Art Hogan discuss cryptocurrency, insider 'sell' transactions, and which stocks to watch. video

Investors should fully understand the 'risk' of crypto: Wealth management expert

Gibbs Wealth Management President Erin Gibbs and B. Riley National chief market strategist Art Hogan discuss cryptocurrency, insider 'sell' transactions, and which stocks to watch.

Dogecoin's valuation temporarily surged to $54.95 billion Tuesday after cryptocurrency enthusiasts and even major brands drummed up commotion around what's been dubbed "DogeDay." 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The buzz, in part, pushed the value of a single dogecoin to 42 cents early morning, nearing its all-time high of 45 cents, according to data from CoinDesk

Its market cap is hovering around $44.7 billion. 

Memes based on the April 20 unofficial holiday were posted all over Twitter on Tuesday alongside the hashtags #Dogeday and #Dogeday420. Major brands including Snickers and Milky Way, both owned by Mars, Inc., tweeted about the day. 

Reddit users also chimed in about the cryptocurrency as it gains even more popularity.

"Is everyone ready for Dogeday?" one Reddit thread said. 

Within the thread, a user commented: "Don't forget to buy your Dogecoin while it's low! Buy and hold. Don't panic sell. Together, we can get Dogecoin to the moon!." 

Likewise, one Twitter user wrote: "#DogeDay420 Is Starting Off Good. Today Let’s Go To The Moon #DogecoinRise." 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE  

In 2013, Dogecoin was created by software engineers Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus as a joke to "satirize the growth of altcoins by making the doge internet meme into a cryptocurrency," according to CoinDesk. 

However, the cryptocurrency based on the popular "doge" internet meme featuring the Japanese Shiba Inu dog, has since gained widespread attention in recent months thanks in part to high-profile celebrities and business leaders drawing attention to it on Twitter. 

DOGECOIN: WHAT'S BEHIND THE SURGE? 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted multiple times about Dogecoin and even claimed in 2019 that it might be his favorite cryptocurrency.

As of last week, the cryptocurrency surged more than 500% according to Friday data from CoinMarketCap.com.  