Dodge announces first electric muscle car in Charger lineup

Dodge on Tuesday announced that it delivered the "world's first and only electric muscle car" with the release of its lineup of new 2024 Dodge Charger sports cars.

The new Charger lineup features the electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, which the company says delivers up to 670 horsepower and can go 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds and ensures the Charger retains "its title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car." It also has the quickest quarter-mile elapsed time of muscle cars at 11.5 seconds and an estimated range of 260 miles.

Dodge also announced that the Charger lineup will include another all-electric model , the Charger Daytona R/T, which has 496 horsepower and an estimated 317 miles of range. The charging capacity runs at an estimated 8.1 miles per minute for the Daytona Scat Pack and 9.9 miles per minute for the Daytona R/T when using a 350-kW fast charger.

"The electrified 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack delivers Charger Hellcat Redeye levels of performance and announces its presence through the world's first Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, while Hurricane engine-powered Dodge Charger Sixpack models will give the Brotherhood of Muscle a gas option that produces better horsepower and torque numbers than the outgoing 5.7- and 6.4-liter HEMI engines," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand CEO, in a press release.

Both the Scat Pack and R/T versions of the Dodge Charger have infotainment systems with a 12.3-inch touchscreen that can be customized with tabs to access media like SiriusXM, TomTom navigation, Amazon Alexa and more.

They also include an optional augmented head-up display that projects a large field of view with improved virtual image distance. The two new Charger variants feature 16-inch and 10.25-inch instrument clusters, respectively.

Dodge, which is a subsidiary brand of Stellantis , plans to begin producing two-door coupe versions of the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T in mid-2024.

Production of four-door versions of the models is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2025, when production is also scheduled to begin for the gas-powered two-door Charger Sixpack H.O. and four-door Charger Sixpack S.O.

All-new Dodge Chargers will be built at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada .

Stellantis, the multinational automaker that owns subsidiary brands including Dodge, announced the all-electric Charger Daytona models and the cleaner-running Hurricane engine-powered Charger Sixpack offerings to align with the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.