Do Americans have a shopping-while-drunk issue?

Nearly half of American adults admit to regularly shopping while drunk, according to a new survey from Finder.com. The study found that Americans spent an average of $448 per person on drunk purchases in 2017, nearly double what they did in 2016. Men are responsible for more "under-the-influence" spending than women: $564 vs. $282. Generation X spent the most on drunk purchases, averaging $738 last year, more than triple the amount that millennials spent. So what are people buying? Some 61% of shoppers say they drunkenly spend on food, shoes and clothes and gambling.

Amazon Echo owners are reporting that Alexa is randomly bursting out in frightening fits of laughter, without command. Alexa users have taken to social media complaining about the issue, calling it very loud and creepy. Amazon says it is working on a fix for the glitch. M & M's is releasing three new flavors as part of a new contest. The flavors are...crunchy espresso, crunchy raspberry and crunchy mint. They hit store shelves on May 1, and fans can vote on their favorite through May 25. The winner will be announced in August, and available nationwide for just 18 months.