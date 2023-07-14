Expand / Collapse search
Disney

Disney asks judge to toss lawsuit from DeSantis appointees

Disney and Florida Gov Ron DeSantis remain in a yearlong feud

The Walt Disney Co. on Friday is asking a Florida judge to toss out a lawsuit against the company’s efforts to neutralize a takeover of Disney World’s governing district by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The hearing, scheduled in state court in Orlando, involves one of two cases between the Disney and DeSantis or his governing district appointees stemming from the takeover, which was retaliation for the company's public opposition to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" legislation championed by DeSantis and Republican state lawmakers.

Over the last year and leading up to his run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, DeSantis has accused Disney of being too "woke." Disney responded, saying the Florida governor has violated its free speech rights.

Disney Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney extend their yearlong fight in a Florida courtroom. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC / Getty Images)

Disney is arguing before Circuit Judge Margaret Schreiber that any decision in state court would be unlikely because the Republican-controlled legislature has already passed a law voiding the agreements. 

If the judge decides not to dismiss the case, Disney is asking that the state court case be put on hold until a federal lawsuit in Tallahassee is resolved, where another lawsuit was filed first. 

In that case, Disney sued DeSantis and his appointees to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District to stop the takeover, claiming the governor was violating the company's free speech and "weaponizing the power of government to punish private business."

The DeSantis appointees on the district's board are asking that their case not be dismissed, telling the judge that it is not moot and putting it on hold would be improper.

Florida Gov. and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis marches in a Fourth of July parade, July 4, 2023, in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

"Disney's motion is classic Imagineering, inviting the court to make believe that reality is whatever Disney dreams up," attorneys for the oversight district's board said in a court filing.

Disney

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  