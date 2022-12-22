Expand / Collapse search
Disney will dump ‘cash cow’ ESPN and ABC in late 2023, Wells Fargo predicts

Bank analysts say changing trends will lead to cutting ties with networks

Blanke Schein Wealth Management CIO Robert Schein discusses what Disney's management change could mean for their streaming and theme parks businesses on 'The Claman Countdown.'  video

Disney can 'right the ship' with Bob Iger back as CEO: Robert Schein

Blanke Schein Wealth Management CIO Robert Schein discusses what Disney's management change could mean for their streaming and theme parks businesses on 'The Claman Countdown.' 

Walt Disney’s Bob Iger reprized his role as the company’s CEO in late November ‘to make big changes’ including parting ways with ESPN and ABC, Wells Fargo analysts predicted in a company note on Dec 20.

According to bank analysts, Iger will shift the mass media and entertainment company’s focus to content and cost rationalization while spinning-off broadcast network ABC and cable sports change ESPN.

Spinning off the two networks is the best path forward and a probable late 2023 event, leaving the Walt Disney Company an attractive pure play intellectual property company, the bank predicted.

ESPN College Game Day

Jack Trice Stadium: Desmomd Howard, Rece Davis, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on the set of College GameDay Built by the Home Depot, Sept. 11, 2021. (Allen Kee / ESPN Images)

While ESPN has been the cash cow of the pair, linear and sports trends are diverging from the core IP. In addition, the sports network is not owned-IP or global like Disney, so "we think severing the company is increasingly logical," the analysts stated.

The Disney Channal and ESPN both had 74 million linerar subscribers.

ESPN is owned 80% by Disney and 20% by Hearst Corporation.

Disney+ logo

Attendees are reflected in Disney+ logo during the Walt Disney D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on Sept. 9, 2022.  (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The analysts also stated they think ESPN and ABC are integrally linked, and linear trends are moving away from their streaming contemporaries, while owned IP monetizes differently versus licensed IP in sports and will lead to the eventual spinoff of ESPN and ABC. 

A spin-off of ESPN by Disney has been long discussed by investors, the Wells Fargo note stated, while rationale for considering the spin is not financial engineering but portfolio improvement

