Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Bob Iger pay packages more than doubled: report

It was a big year in compensation for both Disney's current CEO and former boss.

CEO Bob Chapek's compensation package for the company’s fiscal 2021 hit about $32.5 million. That's more than double the $14.2 million he took home a year ago, according to Variety.

Former CEO Bob Iger who left Disney at the end of last year as executive chairman, also saw double. His total comp package came in at $45.9 million, versus $21 million the year prior.

In fiscal 2020, Disney executives including Chapek and Iger, did not receive bonuses amid the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chapek’s base salary was $2.5 million, up from $1.8 million in FY2020. His compensation include $10.2 million in stock awards, $3.75 in stock options and a $14.3 million cash bonus, according to Disney’s proxy filing with the SEC.

Iger received $3 million in salary for the most recent fiscal year, up from $1.6 million the year prior and the same as in FY2019.

His compensation included a $22.9 million cash bonus, plus $9.5 million in Disney stock and $9.3 million in stock options. That does not include stock Iger was entitled to receive when his contract expired at the end of calendar 2021, worth $231 million as of Oct. 1, 2021, according to Disney’s filing.

For fiscal year 2021, Disney posted revenue up 3% to $67.4 billion and net income of $2.0 billion, versus a net loss of $2.8 billion in FY2020.

It reported 179 million streaming subscribers worldwide, including 118.1 million for Disney Plus.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 150.11 -2.16 -1.42%

In the filing, Disney said "Mr. Chapek, as Chief Executive Officer, delivered strong performance given the unprecedented challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and meaningful shareholder value, driven by exceptional execution of the Company’s key strategic initiatives."

As for Iger, who oversaw Disney’s creative endeavors during his last 18 months at the company, he "deftly managed" production delays that affected content creation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.