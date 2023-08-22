Expand / Collapse search
Dick's Sporting Goods profits hit by retail theft

Dick's joins Target and Walmart in warning over rising in-store thefts

JP Morgan Chase Business Banking CEO Ben Walter joins 'The Claman Countdown' to discuss consumer sentiment and the impact of retail theft on small businesses. video

Crime does not rise to top 3 concerns of small business owners: Ben Walter

Dick’s Sporting Goods' second-quarter profits fell 23% amid a rise in retail theft, the company announced on Tuesday.

"While we posted another double-digit EBT margin, our Q2 profitability was short of our expectations due in large part to the impact of elevated inventory shrink, an increasingly serious issue impacting many retailers," Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Lauren Hobart said in a statement. 

Shares fell by double-digits intraday. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DKS DICK'S SPORTING GOODS INC. 111.61 -35.47 -24.11%

The big-box retailer posted net income of $244 million, or $2.82 a share for the quarter, compared with $318.5 million, or $3.25 per share, a year ago. Analysts expected earnings of $3.81 a share.

Dick's also cut its guidance and now expects to earn as much as $12.13 per share for the year, compared to the previous guidance of $13.80 per share.

LA LEADERS ANNOUNCE REGIONAL RETAIL CRIME TASK FORCE FOLLOWING SPATE OF VIRAL FLASH MOB ROBBERIES

Dick's Sporting Goods CEO speaks in NYC

Dick's CEO Lauren Hobart speaks at the 35th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30, 2021, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/for Footwear News / Getty Images)

WILL NEW ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME LAW HELP RETAILERS?

Dick’s forward-looking statements expressed uncertainty in the industry due to changes in macroeconomic conditions and other risk factors like organized retail crime and the store’s ability to effectively manage inventory shrink.

Indyme Solutions CEO Joe Budano discusses the rise in retail theft and how their self-service locked merchandise cases deter retail theft while improving customer experiences.  video

Self-service locked cases discourage retail theft while improving customer experience

The company isn't the only retailer affected by theft; Kohl's, Foot Locker, Target and Walmart executives warned earlier this year of an increase in shrink and its effect on business.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
KSS KOHL'S CORP. 28.70 +0.57 +2.03%
FL FOOT LOCKER INC. 24.37 -0.90 -3.56%
TGT TARGET CORP. 127.79 -3.42 -2.61%
WMT WALMART INC. 157.51 -0.42 -0.27%

Target CEO Brian Cornell said last week during an earnings call that "safety incidents" associated with shrink are "moving in the wrong direction."

"During the first five months of this year, our stores saw a 120% increase in theft incidents involving violence or threats of violence," Cornell said.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

WALMART SELLS MOOSEJAW TO DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

Dick's also announced that it cut an unspecified number of jobs at its customer support center on Monday. The company said it expects $20 million of severance expense in the third quarter.

