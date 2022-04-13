Delta’s CEO is bullish on summer travel

Delta says the summer travel season may be a sweet one as the pandemic eases and consumers and business travelers return to the skies.

"While we are confident in summer demand and the capacity plans that we have in place given the macro uncertainty, we will remain nimble on capacity for the second half of the year and continue to prioritize sustained profitability," said Delta CEO Ed Bastian on the carrier’s earnings conference call Thursday. He also noted the airline returned to profitability in March which he says is sustainable through the 2022 year.

The carrier also noted that a snapback in demand is helping ease the spike in fuel, which is trading above $100 per barrel.

JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SEES GLIMMER OF HOPE FOR US ECONOMY

Delta shares gained over 6% during Thursday’s session, other airlines rallied on the positive outlook.

SOUTHWEST PILOTS DELIVER DIRE WARNING

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 41.04 +2.43 +6.29% AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 18.95 +1.82 +10.62% JBLU JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP. 12.70 +0.53 +4.35% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 45.14 +2.41 +5.64%

In recent months, airlines have scrambled to meet a rapid rebound as the pandemic fades, at times encountering canceled flights and staff shortages.

SUMMER TRAVEL IS BACK!

Delta, however, says it is prepared to meet those challenges.

"We feel good about our staffing and our ability to meet demand as we continue to restore the airline" Bastian added.

June will be a telltale month with Delta forecasting a 93% to 97% return to 2019 revenue levels.

For the first quarter reported Thursday, Delta lost $940 million or $1.23 per share, excluding special items. Revenue topped $9.3 billion.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Delta shares have gained over 11% this year.