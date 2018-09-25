Search

Delta tech glitch forces ground stop

FOXBusiness

Passengers sit in stations equipped with iPads ahead of their flights at a Delta terminal in LaGuardia Airport in New York June 22, 2014. Picture taken June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT FOOD) - RTR3VPNM

Delta Air Lines said late Tuesday it issued a ground stop due to a technical issue affecting some of its systems.

In a statement, the company said it was working to bring its systems back up “as quickly as possible.”

“Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems,” Delta said.

Customers on Twitter reported difficulties checking into flights. Some users also said they were unable to book flights or log into Delta’s mobile app.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

