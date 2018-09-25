Delta tech glitch forces ground stop

article

Delta Air Lines said late Tuesday it issued a ground stop due to a technical issue affecting some of its systems.

Continue Reading Below

In a statement, the company said it was working to bring its systems back up “as quickly as possible.”

“Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems,” Delta said.

Customers on Twitter reported difficulties checking into flights. Some users also said they were unable to book flights or log into Delta’s mobile app.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.